China's economy grew by 2.9 in the fourth quarter of last year, bringing the full-year growth rate to 3 per cent in 2022, data released on Tuesday showed. The fourth quarter growth was down from the 3.9 per cent growth in the third quarter , but was above expectations from Chinese data provider Wind, which had predicted 2.1 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of last year. China had set an economic growth target of "around 5.5 per cent " for last year, but this had long been seen unattainable due to the impact of the coronavirus. For the full year, China's gross domestic product stood at 121 trillion yuan (US$18 trillion) from the 114.37 trillion yuan in 2021. The annual growth figure was above with expectations from Wind, which had predicted 2.9 per cent growth in 2022. But China's full-year growth figure was only be slightly better than the 2.3 per cent growth seen in 2020 , which was the lowest since 1976. In other figures released by the NBS on Tuesday, retail sales fell by 1.8 per cent in last month compared with a year earlier, up from a fall of 5.9 per cent in November. Overall in 2022, retail sales fell by 0.2 per cent. Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 1.3 per cent in December. The urban surveyed jobless rate, meanwhile, stood at 5.5 per cent in December, down from 5.7 per cent in November. The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group also remained at an elevated level of 16.7 per cent in December, down from 17.1 per cent in November. According to official figures, China also created 12.06 million jobs last year. Fixed-asset investment – a gauge of expenditure on items including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment – grew by 5.1 per cent last year. More to follow …