Economy /  Economic Indicators

China GDP: ‘double-dip’ saw US economic gap widen last year after second-lowest growth since 1976

  • China’s economy grew by 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, meaning gross domestic product for 2022 grew by 3 per cent to 121 trillion yuan (US$18 trillion)
  • Goldman Sachs said in December that China could overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by around 2035, although the gap likely widened last year

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:43pm, 17 Jan, 2023

