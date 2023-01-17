02:24
China records second-lowest economic growth figure in almost 50 years after Covid-ravaged 2022
China GDP: ‘double-dip’ saw US economic gap widen last year after second-lowest growth since 1976
- China’s economy grew by 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, meaning gross domestic product for 2022 grew by 3 per cent to 121 trillion yuan (US$18 trillion)
- Goldman Sachs said in December that China could overtake the US as the world’s largest economy by around 2035, although the gap likely widened last year
