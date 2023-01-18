China witnessed a recovery in capital flows last month due to a slower pace of US interest rate increases and Beijing’s pivot away from its zero-Covid policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China set for ‘steady, continuous’ foreign capital inflows as overseas investors return amid reopening
- Foreign investors purchased a net US$12.6 billion of stocks and bonds in the first half of January, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said
- China faced capital outflow pressure last year amid its economic slowdown, aggressive US interest rate increases and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
