China witnessed a recovery in capital flows last month due to a slower pace of US interest rate increases and Beijing’s pivot away from its zero-Covid policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China witnessed a recovery in capital flows last month due to a slower pace of US interest rate increases and Beijing’s pivot away from its zero-Covid policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China set for ‘steady, continuous’ foreign capital inflows as overseas investors return amid reopening

  • Foreign investors purchased a net US$12.6 billion of stocks and bonds in the first half of January, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said
  • China faced capital outflow pressure last year amid its economic slowdown, aggressive US interest rate increases and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 9:08pm, 18 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China witnessed a recovery in capital flows last month due to a slower pace of US interest rate increases and Beijing’s pivot away from its zero-Covid policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
China witnessed a recovery in capital flows last month due to a slower pace of US interest rate increases and Beijing’s pivot away from its zero-Covid policy. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE