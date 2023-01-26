Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

China's population
China population: raising retirement ages won’t ‘make a big difference’ in workforce size amid demographic crises

  • China’s ageing crisis is deepening, with 280.04 million people over 60 years old at the end of 2022, up from 267.36 million people at the end of 2021
  • China confirmed early last year that it intends to gradually delay retirement ages from 2025, but doing so ‘would keep relatively few older people in work’

Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 8:30pm, 26 Jan, 2023

