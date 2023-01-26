02:14
Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years
China population: raising retirement ages won’t ‘make a big difference’ in workforce size amid demographic crises
- China’s ageing crisis is deepening, with 280.04 million people over 60 years old at the end of 2022, up from 267.36 million people at the end of 2021
- China confirmed early last year that it intends to gradually delay retirement ages from 2025, but doing so ‘would keep relatively few older people in work’
