02:14
Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years
Explainer |
China population: 7 ways to boost the birth rate, according to experts
- Demographers say China has a range of options available to boost fertility rates and slow the pace of its population decline
- They range from scrapping family-planning policies to enhancing parental leave to improving gender equality in the workplace
02:14
Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years