China population: 7 ways to boost the birth rate, according to experts

  • Demographers say China has a range of options available to boost fertility rates and slow the pace of its population decline
  • They range from scrapping family-planning policies to enhancing parental leave to improving gender equality in the workplace

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

