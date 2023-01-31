Free migration of workers is essential to the health of local economies in China, demographers say, amid an irreversible decline in the country’s population. Three provinces and a city located in central and southwest China – Jiangxi, Guangxi, Gansu and Chongqing – reported population growth last year, bucking a nationwide decline of about 850,000 people, as deaths outnumbered births for the first time in six decades. The population of Jiangxi rose by some 100,000 in 2022, with around 90 per cent of that growth coming from an inflow of people from other provinces, according to Post calculations based on official statistics. Last year, China’s birth rate fell to a record low of 6.77 for every 1,000 people, with Chinese mothers having only 9.56 million babies – the lowest total in the nation’s modern history and the first time the figure fell below 10 million. 7 ways China can boost its birth rate Jiangxi is increasingly appealing to workers due to its expanding economy, which grew by 4.7 per cent last year, making it China’s fastest growing provincial economy along with Fujian. Its foreign trade expanded by 35 per cent to 671 billion yuan (US$99.3 billion). Local economic analysts and officials have said that Jiangxi is also attractive for industries looking to transfer from more expensive coastal cities in nearby provinces, including Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong, with the costs of moving also much cheaper. “In recent years, manufacturing industries in the coastal regions have been moving further inland, and many migrant workers choose to seek work closer to home,” said Peng Peng, executive chairman of the Guangdong Society of Reform, a think tank connected to the provincial government. “In addition, some returned home to start their own businesses after having accumulated experience in [developed areas].” The migration and flow of the population is vital to the redistribution of human resources across different regions of China Yuan Xin The free flow of workers is one of the solutions to the country’s demographic crisis, according to demographers. “The migration and flow of the population is vital to the redistribution of human resources across different regions of China,” said Yuan Xin, vice-president of the China Population Association and a professor of demography at Nankai University in Tianjin. “For instance, cities and labourers have clustered towards the southeast, because of the good business environment, plenty of job opportunities, the relatively high income, as well as promising future development. “The process of clustering vitalised labour participation rate and labour productivity, for that of a farmer are evidently lower compared to an industry worker.” <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Jiangxi’s efforts to improve its transport and logistics systems have not gone unnoticed by businesses. Air cargo throughput rose by about 50 per cent annually from 2018 through 2021 at Nanchang Changbei International Airport, in the province’s capital, while the city of Jiujiang on the southern shores of the Yangtze River has become a regional shipping hub. Jiangxi has also tried to upgrade its industrial chain and supporting facilities. It is home to multiple hi-tech companies and industrial estates, as well as duty-free and cross-border e-commerce pilot zones. Elsewhere, Guangxi autonomous region recorded population growth of 100,000 people in 2022, with natural expansion of 72,000 and an additional inflow of 28,000 people. Though deaths outnumbered births in Gansu province and Chongqing last year, both municipalities reported a growing population thanks to migration from other provinces.