China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 54.4 in January from 41.6 in December. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China’s factory, services activity bounced back in January as economy shows green shoots of recovery
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, while the non-manufacturing gauge rebounded to 54.4
- But profits at China’s industrial firms fell by 4 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier
