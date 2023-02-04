Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

02:14

Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

China's population
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China population: college students focused on career before starting family amid demographic crisis, survey shows

  • Joint survey finds both male and female college students in China are focused on ‘building a career before starting a family’, with marriage no longer a necessity
  • First time marriages and births dropped last year amid China’s deepening demographic crisis after its population fell for the first time in 60 years in 2022

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 12:30pm, 4 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

02:14

Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

READ FULL ARTICLE