China population: college students focused on career before starting family amid demographic crisis, survey shows
- Joint survey finds both male and female college students in China are focused on ‘building a career before starting a family’, with marriage no longer a necessity
- First time marriages and births dropped last year amid China’s deepening demographic crisis after its population fell for the first time in 60 years in 2022
