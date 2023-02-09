A job fair in Weinan city in northwest China’s Shaanxi province in early February. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs: labour demand shows signs of heating up as chip makers scramble to find talent
- China’s internet sector, electronics and semiconductor industries are showing strong demand for labour following the Lunar New Year
- New job opportunities are clustered in mega cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as Hangzhou and Guangzhou
