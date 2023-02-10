China’s consumer inflation rose last month due to factors including the Lunar New Year holiday and eased coronavirus prevention and control policies, data released on Friday showed, while producer prices remained in deflation. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.1 per cent in January from a year earlier, up from 1.8 per cent growth in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This was below expectations, with CPI having been expected to rise by 2.3 per cent last month, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. “In January, consumer prices rose due to factors including the Chinese New Year and eased pandemic prevention and control policies,” said the NBS statement after the week-long Lunar New Year in China took place at the start of January soon after Beijing lifted all of its zero-Covid curbs. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> The producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 0.8 per cent in January, year on year, down from a fall of 0.7 per cent in December. This was below expectations, with PPI having been expected to fall by 0.5 per cent last month, according to Wind. “In January, the overall prices of industrial products continued to fall, influenced by factors such as fluctuations in international crude oil prices and the downward trend in domestic coal prices,” the NBS added. Within the CPI, food prices in China rose by 2.6 per cent from a year earlier in January, compared to 4.8 per cent growth in December, while non-food prices rose by 1.2 per cent last month, year on year, up from 1.1 per cent growth in December. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Prices for pork, a staple on Chinese dinner tables, rose by 11.8 per cent in January compared to a year earlier, while fruit prices rose by 13.1 per cent year on year and vegetable prices rose by 6.7 per cent. China’s core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, rose by 1 per cent in January compared with a year earlier, up from 0.7 per cent in December. “Factory-gate prices continued to decline last month thanks to falling commodity prices and waning supply chain disruption. But at the same time, a jump in demand for travel and other services following the removal of virus restrictions has nudged up consumer price inflation,” said Capital Economics. “We expect it to rise further in the near-term, though not by as much as in many other countries when they reopened. As such, inflation probably wont be a near-term constraint on the People’s Bank of China’s ability to ease policy.”