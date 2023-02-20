China’s annual parliamentary meetings, the ‘two sessons’ will take place at the start of March in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s annual parliamentary meetings, the ‘two sessons’ will take place at the start of March in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China holds lending benchmarks, but ‘two sessions’ a ‘good time’ to cut rates, signal economic support

  • China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30 per cent, the central bank said on Monday
  • But despite recovering momentum, some analysts expect rates will ease after China’s annual parliamentary gathering in March

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:47am, 20 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s annual parliamentary meetings, the ‘two sessons’ will take place at the start of March in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s annual parliamentary meetings, the ‘two sessons’ will take place at the start of March in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE