China’s annual parliamentary meetings, the ‘two sessons’ will take place at the start of March in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China holds lending benchmarks, but ‘two sessions’ a ‘good time’ to cut rates, signal economic support
- China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.65 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.30 per cent, the central bank said on Monday
- But despite recovering momentum, some analysts expect rates will ease after China’s annual parliamentary gathering in March
China’s annual parliamentary meetings, the ‘two sessons’ will take place at the start of March in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua