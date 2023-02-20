In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect. Photo: Reuters
China jobs: unemployed workers ‘battling for offers’ pray for stability over high salary as fairs return
- Job fairs are making a comeback in the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-Covid way of life
- The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group remained at an elevated level of 16.7 per cent in December, while the overall urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.5 per cent
In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect. Photo: Reuters