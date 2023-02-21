The commentary came as concerns over local government finances and their ballooning debt are mounting. Photo: Xinhua
The commentary came as concerns over local government finances and their ballooning debt are mounting. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s 2023 debt-to-GDP ratio growth set to slow as economy recovers, Economic Daily says

  • The macro leverage ratio – or total debt as a percentage of gross domestic product – rose to 273.2 per cent as of the end of 2022, but could rise at a slower pace this year
  • The Economic Daily, which is affiliated with the State Council, added that China’s debt ratio is basically stable, and that financial risks are ‘generally under control’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:48pm, 21 Feb, 2023