China's yuan plumbed seven-week lows against the US dollar, easing slightly on Friday and looking set for a fifth straight weekly loss, with investors unsettled by signs that China-US tensions were escalating. The United States is set to expand the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces, two US officials said on Thursday, at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. Bilateral relations have long been one of key factors influencing the currency market during the past few years, and traders said the latest development dented sentiment toward the yuan. "Investors pessimism slightly picked up," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Before the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8942 per US dollar, 86 pips or 0.12 per cent firmer than the previous fix of 6.9028. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.9139 per US dollar and weakened to a low of 6.9220 at one point, the softest level since January 3. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.9183, 95 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at that level it would have lost 0.75 per cent to the US dollar for the week. China's next economic tsar? He Lifeng raises profile with central bank visit Several traders said they were watching the next support level of 6.95 per US dollar after the spot price breached the psychologically critical 6.9 level. But they also noted investors would quickly shift their focus to US Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, due for release later in the session. The data is expected to show a slower annual increase for January. Recent strong US economic data and hawkish rhetoric from US Federal Reserve officials have underpinned the US dollar and pressured non-US dollar currencies, including the yuan. Meanwhile, in China, analysts widely expect some improvements in the upcoming factory manufacturing data due on Wednesday, as Beijing's exit from its zero-Covid strategy should boost economic activity. February's manufacturing [purchasing managers' index] data will be a key mover of China's financial markets ANZ "February's manufacturing [purchasing managers' index] data will be a key mover of China's financial markets," analysts at ANZ said. "We expect a stronger reading at 50.5, thanks to the reopening as well as post-holiday surge in production," they said, adding that it was unlikely that the PBOC would ease monetary policy in the near term. China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to a four-month high of 50.1 in January, up from 47 in December, as factory and services activity bounced back amid a "rapid rebound in economic activity". Separately, traders said market participants were watching out for the appointment of a new governor of the PBOC. Sources told Reuters that Zhu Hexin, a career banker and head of a state-run financial conglomerate was likely to be chosen. By midday, the global US dollar index stood at 104.548, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.9282 per US dollar. The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.7575 per US dollar, implying a 2.52 per cent appreciation within 12 months.