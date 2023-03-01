In 2022, corporate bond financing in Gansu declined to 22.3 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) from 57.6 billion yuan in 2019, according to Zhiqiang, the head of the Gansu Financial Administration. Photo: Xinhua
In 2022, corporate bond financing in Gansu declined to 22.3 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) from 57.6 billion yuan in 2019, according to Zhiqiang, the head of the Gansu Financial Administration. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China debt: Gansu province moves to restore investor confidence, double borrowing with no default vow

  • ‘Technical default’ of a local government financing vehicle in 2021 had a ‘significant negative impact’ on Gansu province, according to a local financial official
  • Corporate bond financing in Gansu declined to 22.3 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) in 2022 from 57.6 billion yuan in 2019, according to Wang Zhiqiang

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In 2022, corporate bond financing in Gansu declined to 22.3 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) from 57.6 billion yuan in 2019, according to Zhiqiang, the head of the Gansu Financial Administration. Photo: Xinhua
In 2022, corporate bond financing in Gansu declined to 22.3 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) from 57.6 billion yuan in 2019, according to Zhiqiang, the head of the Gansu Financial Administration. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE