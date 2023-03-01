China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.3 last month from 54.4 in January. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
developing | China’s factory, services activity continued recovery in February

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.6 in February, while the non-manufacturing gauge rose to 56.3 last month
  • Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI also rose to 51.6 last month, up from 49.2 in January.

Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti
Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 9:56am, 1 Mar, 2023

