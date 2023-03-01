China is losing its appeal for foreign investors, as a leading business survey showed US companies are less willing to invest in the world’s second-largest economy amid growing concerns over its policy uncertainties and bleak bilateral ties. The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in China said in its latest business survey on Wednesday that China is no longer considered by US companies as the primary investment destination. “For the first time in the Business Climate Survey’s 25-year history, China is no longer seen as a top-three market for the majority of member companies,” the chamber said. Some 45 per cent of the 319 firms that responded ranked China as their top-three investment priority in their near-term global investment plan, marking a significant shift from 60 per cent last year. Most members report that they are revising their investment plans for China, opting to make no additional investment or even to decrease investment overall AmCham China The proportion listing China as “one among many destinations” rose to 38 per cent from 29 in the previous survey. Meanwhile, 45 per cent said China’s investment environment is deteriorating, rising sharply from 14 per cent in the previous survey to the highest level in the last five years. “Most members report that they are revising their investment plans for China, opting to make no additional investment or even to decrease investment overall,” the report added. “Uncertainty around China’s policy environment, the expectation of slower economic growth in China, and overall uncertainty in the US-China economic relationship were cited by members as the top reasons for decreasing investment.” Despite most companies having no plan to relocate operations elsewhere due to Chinese market potential, “for the first time since the pandemic, we see a 10 per cent increase in the number of companies considering or reporting having already started to relocate manufacturing and sourcing outside of China”. Among the 24 per cent of members considering moving capacity out of China, one-third plan to move operations back to the United States, up 6 percentage points from 2021. This may be related to rising tensions in US-China relations, AmCham in China said. The report said the bulk of the survey was conducted before Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid policy, but subsequent membership surveys have reinforced the key themes of the report. More to follow …