China's exports and imports continued their recent declines at the start of the year, combined figures for January and February released on Tuesday showed, highlighting the problems faced by the world's second-largest economy. Exports fell by 6.8 per cent from a year earlier to US$506.3 billion, compared with a decline of 9.9 per cent in December, data released by China Customs showed. The January and February figure was above expectations of a decline of 8.3 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China. Imports, meanwhile, fell by 10.2 per cent in January and February from a year earlier to US$389.42 billion, compared with a fall of 7.5 in December, and below expectations by Wind for a fall of 3.3 per cent. China's total trade surplus was US$116.88 billion in January and February compared to US$78.01 billion in December. China's trade figures for January and February are combined to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times during the two months in different years. The data is the first major economic indicator released since China fully relaxed its zero-Covid policy at the start of the year. In his government report to the National People's Congress on Sunday, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang said China was set to face a raft of external challenges this year. "Uncertainties in the external environment are on the rise. Global inflation remains high, global economic and trade growth is losing steam, and external attempts to suppress and contain China are escalating," he said. He also highlighted Beijing's efforts to attract foreign investment, to further integrate China in the global economy through global trade and investment treaties, and to promote trade. More to follow …