China's consumer inflation eased last month due to weak demand, data released on Thursday showed, while producer prices remained in deflation. The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1 per cent in February from a year earlier, down from 2.1 per cent growth in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This was below expectations, with CPI having been expected to rise by 1.8 per cent last month, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind, after rising at the slowest pace since growing by 0.9 per cent in February 2022. "In February, affected by factors such as a fall in consumer demand after the Chinese New Year and adequate market supply, the consumer price index dropped from the previous month, and the year-on-year increase fell back," said NBS statistician Dong Lijuan. Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 1.4 per cent in February, year on year, down from a fall of 0.8 per cent in January. This was below expectations, with PPI having been expected to fall by 1.3 per cent last month, according to Wind. "In February, industrial production resumed at a faster pace and market demand improved, with PPI flat from a year earlier; it continued to fall year-on-year due to a higher base of comparison." CPI inflation dropped sharply in February. The market expected CPI inflation to decline, but it dropped much more than expected Zhang Zhiwei China's core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, increased by 0.6 per cent in February compared with a year earlier, down from 1 per cent growth in January. "CPI inflation dropped sharply in February. The market expected CPI inflation to decline, but it dropped much more than expected," said Zhang Zhiwei, president of Pinpoint Asset Management. "This casts doubt on the strength of domestic demand recovery in the household sector. It is puzzling to me as it contradicts with other data points that suggest the recovery of domestic demand is quite strong. "Nonetheless, weak CPI inflation opens room for the government to launch more monetary easing policies. New loans in January hit a historical high. Now that inflation is not a concern, new credit growth will likely stay strong in the coming months." Within the CPI, food prices in China increased by 2.6 per cent from a year earlier in February, compared to 6.2 per cent growth in January, while non-food prices increased by 0.6 per cent last month, year on year, down from 1.2 per cent growth in January. Prices for pork, a staple on Chinese dinner tables, increased by 3.9 per cent in February compared to a year earlier, while fruit prices increased by 8.5 per cent year on year and vegetable prices dropped by 3.8 per cent. On Sunday, after China's CPI grew by 2 per cent overall last year, Beijing set a target of around 3 per cent growth for 2023, according to the government work report delivered by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang during the opening of the National People's Congress.