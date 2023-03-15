China’s economy continued to show mild improvement in combined figures for the first two months of 2023, data released on Wednesday showed, as industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all grew at the start of the year. Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose by 2.4 per cent in January and February, year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed. This was below the estimates for a rise of 3 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China, but up from 1.3 per cent growth in December. Retail sales rose by 3.5 per cent in January and February, above the expected rise of 2.9 per cent and up from the 1.8 per cent fall in December. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Fixed-asset investment – a gauge of expenditure on items including infrastructure, property, machinery and equipment – rose by 5.5 per cent in the first two months of 2023, year on year, up from a rise of 5.1 per cent last year. The urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.6 per cent in January and February, up slightly from 5.5 per cent in December. The jobless rate for the 16-24 age group remained at an elevated level of 18.1 per cent in January and February, up from 17.1 per cent in December. China’s economic data for January and February is combined to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times during the two months in different years. China’s consumer-led rebound has begun in earnest, although the strong beat in retail sales is likely to also be helped by festivities-related spending and medicine-related expenditure amid the Covid-exit waves and winter flu season Louise Loo “China’s consumer-led rebound has begun in earnest, although the strong beat in retail sales is likely to also be helped by festivities-related spending and medicine-related expenditure amid the Covid-exit waves and winter flu season,” said Louise Loo, China Lead Economist at Oxford Economics. “Factory output also accelerated after three months of deceleration, consistent with the improving [purchasing managers’ index] data over the January-February period and reports of easing supply chain bottlenecks. Electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing was a clear bright spot, gaining at a double-digit year-on-year pace. “But we remain cautious. Part of the strength in [the] activity data also reflects state support, as the benefits of the stimulus doled out last year continued to reflect in fixed assets investments – state-driven investments grew 10.5 per cent year on year, while private investments grew at a more modest pace of 0.8 per cent year on year.” After its economy grew by 3 per cent last year, China set a gross domestic product growth target of around 5 per cent this year during the “two sessions”. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Beijing has also set a relatively ambitious job-creation target for this year at around 12 million. Also on Wednesday, China’s central bank ramped up liquidity injections when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans for a fourth month in a row, while keeping the interest rate unchanged, matching market expectations. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 481 billion yuan (US$70 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions at 2.75 per cent, unchanged from the previous operation. With 200 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire this month, the operation resulted in a net 281 billion yuan of fresh fund injections into the banking system. The central bank also injected 104 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos, while keeping the borrowing cost unchanged at 2 per cent, it said in an online statement. Additional reporting by Reuters