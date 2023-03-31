China’s non-official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s non-official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

breaking | China’s factory activity growth slowed in March, but economy still showing signs of recovery

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February
  • The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February

Andrew MullenMia Nulimaimaiti
Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 9:42am, 31 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s non-official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s non-official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE