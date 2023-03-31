China’s non-official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | China’s factory activity growth slowed in March, but economy still showing signs of recovery
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February
- The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February
