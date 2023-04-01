China could release tens of millions of people into its urban workforce by increasing agricultural productivity, demographers said, which could help offset its demographic crisis caused by a declining population and a rapidly ageing society. The agriculture sector accounted for 23 per cent of China’s total employment by 2021, compared to just 3 per cent in high-income countries. But releasing 10 percentage points of China’s rural workforce could lead to an increase of 78 million urban workers, which is more than the total labour force of Pakistan or Russia, according to Cai Fang, chief demographic expert at the National Think Tank. “The shrinking in the total number of labourers could be offset by structural adjustments,” former Chinese Academy of Social Sciences vice-president Cai said at a China Finance 40 Forum event on Thursday. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Last year, China’s urban jobs dropped by 8.4 million to 459.31 million, which was the first drop in six decades, as the working age population fell, the participation rate sank and companies faced contractions amid economic downturns. A large number of agricultural labourers in rural China are still engaged in small-scale family farming, while the level of industrialisation and productivity remains low and growth remains shallow, further compounding the urban-rural income divide. “As the labour productivity increases in agriculture and a surplus of labourers could be transferred, the [labour] potential could be further released and pose a positive effect on China’s [economic] growth rate,” said Wang Yiming, vice-chairman of the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges. That would be one of the keys to address China’s plummeting birth rate and a shrinking labour force, while technological breakthroughs, including the recent advancements in the field of AI, will also help offset the dwindling labour force, demographers argued. As long as we expedite the progress of [technological advancement] in order to prop up productivity to compete with the leading levels in the world, that could create conditions for us to potentially grow our economy Wang Yiming “As a result, the negative population growth will bring down the supply of labour, on the other hand the intelligent technologies will reduce the demand for labour as well, all the while the productivity will naturally continue to rise,” added Wang, who is a former deputy secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission. “As long as we expedite the progress of [technological advancement] in order to prop up productivity to compete with the leading levels in the world, that could create conditions for us to potentially grow our economy.” For the first time in six decades, deaths outnumbered new births in China last year, with India set to become the world’s most populous nation. Last year, China’s birth rate fell to a record low of 6.77 per 1,000 people, while the overall population fell by 850,000 to 1.4118 billion. Chinese mothers gave birth to 9.56 million babies – the lowest total in modern history and the first time the figure had dipped below 10 million. China’s working-age population, defined as those aged between 15 and 64, reached a peak of 74.5 per cent in 2010, but has since steadily dropped, prompting concerns over a shrinking workforce and its potential ramifications for economic growth. Is Beijing being too lax with policy as China loses its ‘demographic dividend’? However, China is seen to have untapped potential to drive up the economy, with consumption viewed as one of the major areas for growth. China’s population accounts for 17.9 per cent of the world’s population, while resident consumption only takes up 12.8 per cent of the global share. If that gap is bridged, China could see its consumption jump by nearly 40 per cent, according to Cai.