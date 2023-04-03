China’s Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50 last month, down from 51.6 in February, data released on Monday showed. Photo: Xinhua
China’s factory activity growth falters in March due to weaker demand, slowing production
- Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50 last month, down from 51.6 in February
- On Friday, China’s official manufacturing PMI also fell to 51.9 in March from 52.6 in February
