China’s vice-trade minister Wang Shouwen spoke at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China warned of ‘severe, complicated’ foreign trade situation ahead of Canton Fair amid falling orders
- Canton Fair, which will begin on April 15 and run until May 5, expected to attract 34,000 exhibitors to the southern city of Guangzhou
- But exporters registering for the spring session of China’s largest trade expo said the fall in overseas demand and orders represents a major challenge
China’s vice-trade minister Wang Shouwen spoke at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua