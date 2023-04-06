China’s Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.8 in March from 55 in February, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s services activity accelerates on new orders, quickest pace in two and a half years
- Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.8 in March from 55 in February
- On Friday, China’s official non-manufacturing gauge, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 58.2 in March from 56.3
