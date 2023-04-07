China’s job market is already awash with unsuccessful jobseekers who finished college during the coronavirus pandemic, but they will be joined by 11.58 million new graduates this summer – some 820,000 more than last year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s graduates set for another difficult year as job market heats up, firms ‘never want candidates with no experience’
- 11.58 million new university graduates are set to join China’s job market this summer, with the unemployment rate for 16 to 24 year olds at over 18 per cent
- Employment offers, though, are also becoming harder to come by as the economic boost from China’s reopening slows
