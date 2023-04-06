Last year, China’s birth rate fell to a record low of 6.77 per 1,000 people, with the total number of newborns falling to 9.56 million – the nation’s lowest total in modern history and the first time the figure has dipped below 10 million. Photo: AP
Last year, China’s birth rate fell to a record low of 6.77 per 1,000 people, with the total number of newborns falling to 9.56 million – the nation’s lowest total in modern history and the first time the figure has dipped below 10 million. Photo: AP
China's population
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China population: life expectancy to increase to over 80 by 2035, as high as 90 for women in affluent areas, study shows

  • Life expectancy at birth in China is projected to increase to 81.3 by 2035, according to a paper published in the The Lancet Public Health
  • The study by a group of Chinese researchers follows China’s birth rate falling to a record low last year as its overall population fell for the first time in six decades

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP