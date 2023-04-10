The week-long China International Consumer Product Expo is the first major international expo held in China after Beijing reopened its borders. Photo: Xinhua
China’s recovery, expansion of consumption ‘topmost priority’, Vice-Premier He Lifeng says, as major expo returns
- Week-long China International Consumer Product Expo, which kicked off on Monday, is the first major international expo held in China after Beijing reopened its borders
- Vice-Premier He Lifeng said China will ‘place the recovery and expansion of consumption as a topmost priority’
