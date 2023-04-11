China’s producer price index (PPI) fell by 2.5 per cent last month, year on year, down from a fall of 1.4 per cent. Photo: AFP
China inflation
Economy /  Economic Indicators

breaking | China inflation: consumer prices eased in March, producer prices remained in deflation

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7 per cent in March, year on year, down from 1 per cent growth in February
  • The producer price index (PPI) fell by 2.5 per cent last month, year on year, down from a fall of 1.4 per cent

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 9:37am, 11 Apr, 2023

