China’s producer price index (PPI) fell by 2.5 per cent last month, year on year, down from a fall of 1.4 per cent. Photo: AFP
breaking | China inflation: consumer prices eased in March, producer prices remained in deflation
- China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7 per cent in March, year on year, down from 1 per cent growth in February
- The producer price index (PPI) fell by 2.5 per cent last month, year on year, down from a fall of 1.4 per cent
China’s producer price index (PPI) fell by 2.5 per cent last month, year on year, down from a fall of 1.4 per cent. Photo: AFP