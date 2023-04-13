China’s exports surged by over 14 per cent in March, data released on Thursday showed, while imports again fell last month. Exports rose by 14.8 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$315.59 billion, compared with a decline of 6.8 per cent in combined figures for January and February, data released by China Customs showed. The March figure was above expectations for a fall of 5 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China. Overall in the first quarter, exports rose by 0.5 per cent, year on year, to US$821.8 billion. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Imports, meanwhile, fell by 1.4 per cent in March from a year earlier to US$227.4 billion, up from a fall of 10.2 in January and February, and above expectations by Wind for a fall of 5.2 per cent. China’s total trade surplus was US$88.19 billion in March compared to US$116.88 billion in January and February. “China’s export growth soared in March. This came as a surprise to the market. Analysts unanimously expected export growth to stay negative in March,” said Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “The positive surprise may be partly due to a low base effect – the Covid outbreaks in March last year forces many factories to shut down. Mobility was restricted and ports halted operation as well. “The other factor behind the strong export growth may be the inventory and order cycles for exporters. The wave of Covid outbreak in December and January likely depleted factories’ inventories. Now that the factories are running at full capacity, they caught up the cumulated orders from the past.” Overall, China’s foreign trade showed strong resilience in the first quarter, with a steady and positive start, laying the foundation for promoting stability and improving quality of foreign trade throughout the year Lu Daliang Exports to the European Union, meanwhile, bounced back in March, increasing by 3.38 per cent, year on year, while imports from the bloc also rose by 3.4 per cent. Shipments to the US, though, tumbled by 7.68 per cent in March compared to the same period last year. US imports rose by 5.64 per cent. Exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China’s largest trade partner, soared by 35.43 per cent in March, year on year, while imports declined by 2.17 per cent. Elsewhere, exports to Russia rose by 136.43 per cent, while imports rose 40.5 per cent. “Overall, China’s foreign trade showed strong resilience in the first quarter, with a steady and positive start, laying the foundation for promoting stability and improving quality of foreign trade throughout the year,” said General Administration of Customs spokesman Lu Daliang. More to follow …