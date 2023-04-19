Demographers previously projected India would surpass China in April, but the data is complicated as India only conducted its last population census in 2011, with the planned 2021 survey delayed due to the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
China population: Guangdong suffers first decline in over 4 decades, underlining demographic and economic woes
- Guangdong’s resident population fell by 272,000 from a year earlier to 126.57 million, although it remained China’s largest province in terms of population
- UN Population Fund’s State of World Population report showed that India’s population will be 1.4286 billion by the middle of 2023 compared to China’s 1.4257 billion
