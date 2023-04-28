With a 11.58 million university students set to graduate this year, China’s surveyed jobless rate for 16- to 24-year-olds rose to 19.6 per cent in March. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs: Beijing in search of new arsenal to create fresh vacancies for its graduates
- China’s State Council has rolled out 15 measures to address its weak job market amid the uneven post-coronavirus economic recovery
- With over 11.5 million university students set to graduate this year, China’s surveyed jobless rate for 16- to 24-year-olds rose to 19.6 per cent in March
