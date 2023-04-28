Taiwan, the world’s 21st-largest economy, contracted by 3.02 per cent during the first quarter of 2023. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan enters recession on weak worldwide demand for its electronics
- Global inflation and rate-hike pressure also contributed to a second-straight quarter of economic contraction for the island, this time by more than 3 per cent
- Tech makes up 30 per cent of Taiwan’s US$800-plus billion economy, and its factories ship nearly two-thirds of the world’s computer chips
