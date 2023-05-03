Gridlock in Washington over the national debt ceiling will accelerate China cutting its US Treasury bond holdings and its push to use the yuan for foreign trade settlements, especially if the current level of American borrowing stays in place and disrupts the market, analysts say. They say a decision in the US to retain the nation’s debt limit of US$31.4 trillion would cheapen US government bonds, disrupt the international debt market and even slow the world economy. “The US failing to raise the debt ceiling would decrease the value of the US Treasury bonds that China holds,” said Denny Roy, a senior fellow at the East-West Centre think tank in Hawaii. “More generally, it could push the global economy into a recession that would also hurt China.” Any pullback from bonds or the US dollar would mark China’s latest effort to reduce US exposure since the start of a trade war in 2018. Whether [the US] will make the debt market volatile and create risk, that possibility is high. To reduce investments in bonds would be a rational step Zhao Xijun It began ratcheting up purchases of US Treasuries in 2000 until 2014, and remains the largest foreign holder after Japan. But the holder of the world’s largest foreign exchange reserves cut its US Treasury holdings to US$848.8 billion in February from US$859.4 billion a month earlier, with a seventh straight monthly decline dropping it to the lowest level in nearly 13 years. A threat to the value of its US Treasury bonds would prompt China to scale back further, said Zhao Xijun, an associate dean with the School of Finance at Renmin University in Beijing. Chinese investments in non-US assets and gold are already rising, he added. “China is an important investor in Treasury bonds,” Zhao said. “Whether [the US] will make the debt market volatile and create risk, that possibility is high. To reduce investments in bonds would be a rational step.” <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> A hit to its holdings of US Treasury bonds would increase China’s push to use the yuan to settle foreign trade transactions, said Chen Zhiwu, chair professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong. China has already reached currency swap deals with around 15 countries and regions since 2009, although limits on conversions and cross-border capital flows are curbing the yuan’s more widespread international use. The yuan still forms part of China’s “diplomacy” with Brazil and Russia, Chen added. “The media in China are … going to play this to show the US is in decline,” he said. A deal in Washington to raise the ceiling too high could devalue the US dollar over time, said James Chin, a professor of Asian studies at the University of Tasmania in Australia. For that reason, he said, “China is working to bypass the US dollar”. China, Brazil to sign more than 20 deals during Lula’s state visit this week The US House of Representatives passed a bill last week to raise the debt ceiling – the limit on the amount of money the government can borrow to pay for services, such as social security, health insurance and the military – and the Senate has begun considering what to do next. The current ceiling set in January would not let the government meet payment obligations, according US research group Brookings last week. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country could default by June 1 – raising the spectre of a government shutdown. “The worst-case scenario would be that the two [US political] parties would hit a stalemate, which may lead to a delay in the adjustment of the debt ceiling and even trigger a technical default by US the government, which will have a significant impact on the market,” China-based Zhongtai Securities said on Tuesday. Chinese officials will be watching the debt ceiling outcome in the context of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other American lenders for any signs of wider weakness in the US economy, Zhao at Renmin University added. The China-US trade war also still weighs on Beijing’s thinking, he added, from cuts in bond purchases to the replanting of domestic farmland to head off reliance on US food imports. Beijing has not made an official comment on the US debt ceiling issue. China, though, may be largely hamstrung despite its resolve to cut back on US bonds and play up its own currency abroad, analysts warned. The US remains China’s top export destination and a recession would hurt the Chinese manufacturing sector, they added. “China is at risk and they’ve been trying to do something about it, but they can’t do much because most of the consumer items they’re producing are headed to the American market,” added the University of Tasmania’s Chin.