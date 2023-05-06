People throng a market in Mumbai, India, on April 24, the day the United Nations said India would become the world’s most populous country by the end of that month. Photo: AP
Explainer |
4 things to consider as India overtakes China as world’s most populous nation
- One-child policy, introduced in 1980, believed to have reduced number of births in China by around 400 million
- China’s population dropped for first time in six decades last year, despite introduction of two-child policy in 2016
People throng a market in Mumbai, India, on April 24, the day the United Nations said India would become the world’s most populous country by the end of that month. Photo: AP