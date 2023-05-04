Some 274 million people travelled over the Labour Day or May Day holiday, which concluded on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Some 274 million people travelled over the Labour Day or May Day holiday, which concluded on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s consumers spend US$21 billion during May Day holiday, but easy part of economic recovery ‘is done’

  • Domestic tourism revenues jumped to 101 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, reaching 148 billion yuan (US$21.4 billion), during the five-day ‘golden week’ holiday
  • Around 274 million people travelled over the Labour Day or May Day holiday, but the ‘easy part of China’s post-reopening recovery is done’, analysts said

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 4:57pm, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some 274 million people travelled over the Labour Day or May Day holiday, which concluded on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Some 274 million people travelled over the Labour Day or May Day holiday, which concluded on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE