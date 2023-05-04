Some 274 million people travelled over the Labour Day or May Day holiday, which concluded on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s consumers spend US$21 billion during May Day holiday, but easy part of economic recovery ‘is done’
- Domestic tourism revenues jumped to 101 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, reaching 148 billion yuan (US$21.4 billion), during the five-day ‘golden week’ holiday
- Around 274 million people travelled over the Labour Day or May Day holiday, but the ‘easy part of China’s post-reopening recovery is done’, analysts said
