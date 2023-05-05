Huawei Technologies, BYD, Tencent and DJI that have established their headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: BYD/Handout via Xinhua
Huawei Technologies, BYD, Tencent and DJI that have established their headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: BYD/Handout via Xinhua
China GDP
Economy /  Economic Indicators

Shenzhen in cross hairs of US tech curbs, but Huawei’s home still tops Beijing and Shanghai in first-quarter growth

  • The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen reported year-on-year economic growth of 6.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, beating Shanghai and Beijing
  • Shenzhen is the home of electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, tech giant Huawei Technologies, internet services firm Tencent and drone maker DJI

Kandy WongMia Nulimaimaiti
Kandy Wong and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 11:31am, 5 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies, BYD, Tencent and DJI that have established their headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: BYD/Handout via Xinhua
Huawei Technologies, BYD, Tencent and DJI that have established their headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: BYD/Handout via Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE