Huawei Technologies, BYD, Tencent and DJI that have established their headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: BYD/Handout via Xinhua
Shenzhen in cross hairs of US tech curbs, but Huawei’s home still tops Beijing and Shanghai in first-quarter growth
- The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen reported year-on-year economic growth of 6.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, beating Shanghai and Beijing
- Shenzhen is the home of electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, tech giant Huawei Technologies, internet services firm Tencent and drone maker DJI
Huawei Technologies, BYD, Tencent and DJI that have established their headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: BYD/Handout via Xinhua