China’s exports rose by 8.5 per cent in April compared with a year earlier, while imports fell by 7.9 per cent last month. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China trade: export growth accelerates in April, fall of imports deepens further
- China’s exports rose by 8.5 per cent in April compared with a year earlier, while imports fell by 7.9 per cent last month, year on year
- Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand
