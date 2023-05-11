“In April, the market supply was generally adequate and consumer demand gradually recovered, with the CPI falling by 0. 1 per cent from a month earlier and rising by 0. 1 per cent year on year,” said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

“Core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, rose by 0. 1 per cent from a month earlier to 0. 7 per cent year on year, up at the same rate as in the previous month.”

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 3.6 per cent in April, year on year, down from a fall of 2.5 per cent in March.

This was below expectations, with PPI having been expected to fall by 3.3 per cent last month, according to Wind.

Within the CPI, food prices in China rose by 0.4 per cent from a year earlier in April, compared to a rise of 2.4 per cent growth in March, while non-food prices rose by 0.1 per cent last month, year on year, down from an increase of 0.3 per cent growth in March.

Prices for pork, a staple on Chinese dinner tables, rose by 4.0 per cent in March compared to a year earlier, while fruit prices rose by 5.3 per cent year on year and vegetable prices decrease by 13.5 per cent.

“In April, PPI fell by 0. 5 per cent from a month earlier and by 3.6 per cent year on year due to fluctuations in international commodity prices, the overall weakness of the domestic and international market demand and the higher base of comparison from the same period last year,” added Dong.

China’s core consumer inflation rate, excluding the volatile prices of food and energy, rose by 0.7 per cent in April compared with a year earlier, unchanged from 0.7 per cent growth in March.

On Tuesday, Standard Chartered warned that China’s CPI may approach zero in the next few months as a crude oil price spike in the first half of 2022 created a high comparison base.

The bank has lowered its forecast for China’s CPI in 2023 to 1 per cent from 2.3 per cent on tepid demand and falling pork and crude prices.

However, “with interest rates already at historical lows, and growth likely to comfortably beat the 5 per cent target, we do not expect the [People’s Bank of China] to cut policy rates in the foreseeable future”, its economists said.