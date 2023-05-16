China’s urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in April, down from 5.3 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in April, down from 5.3 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

developing | China’s economic recovery remains mixed as retail sales bounce back in April, but youth unemployment hits record high

  • Retail sales rose by 18.4 per cent in April, below the expected rise of 20.2 per cent but up from the 10.6 per cent increase in March
  • But the urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in April, while the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group hit a record high 20.4 per cent last month

Andrew MullenAmanda Lee
Andrew Mullen and Amanda Lee

Updated: 10:28am, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in April, down from 5.3 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in April, down from 5.3 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE