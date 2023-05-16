China’s urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in April, down from 5.3 per cent in March. Photo: Reuters
developing | China’s economic recovery remains mixed as retail sales bounce back in April, but youth unemployment hits record high
- Retail sales rose by 18.4 per cent in April, below the expected rise of 20.2 per cent but up from the 10.6 per cent increase in March
- But the urban surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.2 per cent in April, while the jobless rate for the 16-24 age group hit a record high 20.4 per cent last month
