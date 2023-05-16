Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose by 5.6 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
5 takeaways from China’s April economic data as youth unemployment set dismal record
- China’s jobless rate for the 16-24 age group hit an all-time high in April, while retail sales and industrial production fell short of expectations
- Fixed-asset investment ‘held up reasonably well’ in April, analysts said, while investment in the property sector fell again
Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, rose by 5.6 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: AFP