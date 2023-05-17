Adding to the mixed post-coronavirus economic recovery, China’s retail sales and industrial production also fell short of expectations last month. Photo: Reuters
Adding to the mixed post-coronavirus economic recovery, China’s retail sales and industrial production also fell short of expectations last month. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s offshore yuan falls past key 7 per US dollar mark after ‘ugly’ economic data

  • The offshore yuan weakened to 7.0089 per US dollar at one point on Wednesday after China’s April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts
  • The onshore yuan followed suit and fell to as much as 6.9944 per US dollar in early trade, touching the weakest level since early December.

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:04pm, 17 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Adding to the mixed post-coronavirus economic recovery, China’s retail sales and industrial production also fell short of expectations last month. Photo: Reuters
Adding to the mixed post-coronavirus economic recovery, China’s retail sales and industrial production also fell short of expectations last month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
</