A record 11.58 million college graduates – equivalent to the population of Belgium – are set to enter China’s job market this year. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China jobs
Economy /  Economic Indicators

Explainer |
What is China’s youth unemployment rate, which hit a record high in April, and why does it cover ages 16 to 24?

  • The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group in China hit a record high of 20.4 per cent in April, after rising from 19.6 per cent in March
  • Rising youth joblessness is one of Beijing’s biggest headaches, threatening the top leadership’s bottom line of ensuring social stability

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 11:37pm, 18 May, 2023

