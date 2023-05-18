A record 11.58 million college graduates – equivalent to the population of Belgium – are set to enter China’s job market this year. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
What is China’s youth unemployment rate, which hit a record high in April, and why does it cover ages 16 to 24?
- The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group in China hit a record high of 20.4 per cent in April, after rising from 19.6 per cent in March
- Rising youth joblessness is one of Beijing’s biggest headaches, threatening the top leadership’s bottom line of ensuring social stability
