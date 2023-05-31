China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in May from 49.2 in April, while the non-manufacturing gauge fell to 54.5 from 56.4, data released on Wednesday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
breaking | China’s economic recovery continues to stutter as manufacturing activity contracts further in May

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.8 in May from 49.2 in April, while the non-manufacturing gauge fell to 54.5 from 56.4
  • China’s economic recovery has been hit by rising youth unemployment as well as disappointing retail sales and industrial production

Andrew Mullen and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 9:42am, 31 May, 2023

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.4 in May from 49.2 in April, while the non-manufacturing gauge fell to 54.5 from 56.4, data released on Wednesday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
