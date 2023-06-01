A record 11.58 millionu niversity graduates are set to enter China’s job market this year. Photo: AFP
A record 11.58 millionu niversity graduates are set to enter China’s job market this year. Photo: AFP
China jobs
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s record high youth unemployment pushes province to roll out 100-day plan to help university graduates ‘land a job’

  • Officials in Henan province will target university graduates from low-income families, those who are physically handicapped and those in prolonged unemployment
  • Youth unemployment has become one of Beijing’s biggest economic headaches, with the joblessness rate for the 16-24 age group hitting a record high in April

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 5:30am, 1 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A record 11.58 millionu niversity graduates are set to enter China’s job market this year. Photo: AFP
A record 11.58 millionu niversity graduates are set to enter China’s job market this year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE