Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.9 last month, up from 49.5 in April, data released on Thursday showed. Photo: Xinhua
China’s factory activity swings into surprise growth in May, driven by improved production and demand
- Reading is in stark contrast to the official manufacturing PMI, which fell to 48.8 in May from 49.2 in April
