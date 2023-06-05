Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AFP
Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AFP
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s services activity picks up in May as new orders shore up consumption-led economic recovery

  • Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April
  • Last week, the official non-manufacturing gauge, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 54.5 in May from 56.4 in April

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:57am, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AFP
Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE