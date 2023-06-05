Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April, data released on Monday showed. Photo: AFP
China’s services activity picks up in May as new orders shore up consumption-led economic recovery
- Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 57.1 in May from 56.4 in April
- Last week, the official non-manufacturing gauge, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 54.5 in May from 56.4 in April
