China’s official non-manufacturing PMI expanded at a slower rate last month, while the Caixin/S&P Global gauge grew at a faster pace. PHoto: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
What does China’s manufacturing, services activity from May say about the economic outlook?
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell further into contraction in May, but the Caixin/S&P Global gauge returned to expansion last month
- China’s official non-manufacturing PMI expanded at a slower pace last month, while the Caixin/S&P Global gauge grew faster
