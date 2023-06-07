Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand. Photo: Xinhua
China trade: exports tumble in May, adding to economic woes
- China’s exports fell by 7.5 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while imports fell by 4.5 per cent last month, year on year
- Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand
China’s exports tumbled in May, in the latest sign of problems in the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy, data released on Wednesday showed.
Exports fell by 7.5 per cent last month from a year earlier to US$283.5 billion, in sharp contrast with an increase of 8.5 per cent in April, data released by China Customs showed.
The May figure was below the expectations of a fall of 0.1 per cent, according to Wind, a leading provider of financial information services in China.
The export value is the second lowest since May 2022, only higher than the seasonally affected US$213.8 billion in February.
Imports, meanwhile, fell by 4.5 per cent in May from a year earlier to US$217.7 billion, up from a fall of 7.9 per cent April, and above expectations by Wind for a fall of 6.8 per cent.
China’s total trade surplus was US$65.8 billion in May compared to US$90.2 billion in April.
The offshore yuan weakened against the US dollar following the release of May’s trade data, dropping to 7.1290 from 7. 1210 before the release.
Last week, China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell further into contraction in May, dropping to 48.8 from 49.2 in April, with weak demand blamed for the decline to the lowest level since the end of last year.
More to follow …