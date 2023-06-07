Imports, meanwhile, fell by 4.5 per cent in May from a year earlier to US$217.7 billion, up from a fall of 7.9 per cent April, and above expectations by Wind for a fall of 6.8 per cent.

China’s total trade surplus was US$65.8 billion in May compared to US$90.2 billion in April.

Advertisement

The offshore yuan weakened against the US dollar following the release of May’s trade data, dropping to 7.1290 from 7. 1210 before the release.

Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand.

Last week, China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell further into contraction in May, dropping to 48.8 from 49.2 in April, with weak demand blamed for the decline to the lowest level since the end of last year.