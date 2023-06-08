Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand. Photo: AFP
4 takeaways from China’s May trade data as exports tumbled

  • China’s exports fell by 7.5 per cent in May compared with a year earlier, while imports fell by 4.5 per cent last month
  • Beijing has pledged to shore up trade to support the overall economic recovery, but China’s exports have struggled due to weak global demand

Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 12:00am, 8 Jun, 2023

